Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken production to showcase fight for voting rights in U.S.

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new play titled “The Big Debate,” based on the fragile friendships of three important figures in American history, will have its national premiere in Aiken.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Etherredge Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken, one of four events closing out Aiken Voices and Votes.

In February, Aiken Voices and Votes launched a seven-month celebration to commemorate advancements in American voting rights history. A large committee of community volunteers organized 16 special events.

The celebration gets its name from a similarly titled traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution currently on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum.

“The Big Debate” addresses the tensions among American voting rights stalwarts Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Douglass fought for voting rights for Black men, achieved in the 1870s. Anthony and Stanton laid the groundwork for voting rights for women, which took 50 more years for passage in the 1920s.

“This play exposes the dilemma of citizen groups having to fight for rights independently, and state by state, rather than together in a unified front,” said Doug Rabold, a committee member who sat in on a recent rehearsal.

The playwright is Chris Garcia, an award-winning author and playwright in Augusta who also works for the U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade at Fort Gordon. Garcia’s plays have been produced at Augusta-area playhouses and his short fiction writings have been included in several anthologies.

Aiken Voices and Votes recruited Nancy Gamba Hansen to direct the play.

“Set in the 1860s, this play has the immediacy of current events,” she said. “I’ve been moved by the opportunity to bring these iconic characters to life and to learn about the determination of many generations to participate fully in our democratic society.”

After the 45-minute performance of the one-act play, a panel of history experts will discuss that period in American history and repercussions that persist today. They panel will include Dr. Sarah King of USC Aiken, Dr. Melissa Develvis of Augusta University and Dr. Walter Curry of Renaissance Publications. Dr. Melencia Johnson of USC Aiken will serve as the moderator.

“The Big Debate” is free and open to the public. Free registration for this and all of the final four events this month is available at https://aikenvoicesandvotes.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armoni McClain, 18.
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Body found in Augusta Canal, investigated as suspicious death
Augusta Water tower
Have you seen these wanted people in Richmond County?
Destiney Scott
Burke County deputies looking for woman on simple battery charges
Accident on I-20 West bound leads to road closures.
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure

Latest News

Gas pump generic
Gas prices continue to dip in Augusta and across U.S.
Anyone with information on these three is urged to call 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.
These 3 suspects sought in Augusta aggravated assault
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels get life sentences for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
Grier
Attorney announces findings of Brianna Grier autopsy