Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

SCHP says around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1. The Ford Taurus crashed head-on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler near Carriage Hill Road.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

