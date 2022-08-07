Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

SCHP says around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1. The Ford Taurus crashed head-on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler near Carriage Hill Road.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.