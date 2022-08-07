S.T.E.A.M. day helps to showcase job opportunities in Aiken

AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -For the second year, Sky Is The Limit Foundation held their stem camp in Aiken.

Students in Aiken county were able to expand their knowledge in stem, but this year organizers added a new section and ended the week with their big event, “S.T.E.A.M. DAY.”

Last year due to covid, they only had 25 camp participants. This year, numbers have doubled.

STEM camp is for children but the addition of “S.T.E.A.M. DAY” was for people of all ages to see what job opportunities are available. Not just in South Carolina, but around the CSRA.

S.T.E.A.M stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Over 300 people entered the doors of Second Baptist Church within the first two hours of S.T.E.A.M. day.

Event organizer and co founder of True to Your Sole, Denzell Washington, said, “This was an opportunity to teach everyone, not just the student but the parent.”

Twenty-seven vendors were featured at the event.

This allowed for people to understand how these art and science careers work in the CSRA as well as job opportunities in the community.

Co-event coordinator Marcus Scholutz said, “This opportunity is for you to where you can be able to work with different company that’s located here… work with Bowing, Naval Atlantic, NASA, or First Robotics.”

Washington says the interest level from campers this year was a lot higher than last year. Which he thinks is why they had a good turnout.

Students were able to learn about animals, radiation projects, robotics and more.

This year’s new art feature included website building.

“I helped a lot of the kids that were more on the art side which is you know, being their own interest, of a lot of them wanted to be business owners, entrepreneurs and stuff like that,” said Washington.

S.T.E.M. campers like Aaliyah Wells say they will be able to use their knowledge in the up coming school year.

“I am taking computers and fundamentals so it’s going to automatically going to tell me what I already know about coding and stuff,” said Wells.

This has left parents like Kim Hall feeling more than grateful.

“I am just so thankful because of the fact that I just found out about it and my two kids were able to come and they enjoy it,” said Hall.

Students say they are already looking forward to coming back next year. Community members say the camp and S.T.E.A.M. day have them ready for school, which begins next week for Aiken County.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.