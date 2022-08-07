One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead on the scene, but that information has not been released yet. We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for that information, but have not heard back.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

The accident happened around 1:30 AM Sunday morning, on U.S. Highway 1 near Carriage Hill Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the accident.

Stay with News 12 as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.