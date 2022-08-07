Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead after a fatal car accident in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.c. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

According SCHP, a 2011 Ford Taurus was travelling northbound in the Southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 when it crashed head on with a 2019 Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead on the scene, but that information has not been released yet. We reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for that information, but have not heard back.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the crash.

The accident happened around 1:30 AM Sunday morning, on U.S. Highway 1 near Carriage Hill Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the accident.

Stay with News 12 as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armoni McClain, 18.
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
Accident on I-20 West bound leads to road closures.
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Clara Point apartments
Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School

Latest News

S.T.E.M. camp students learning about science, math, engineering and technology.
S.T.E.A.M. day helps to showcase job opportunities in Aiken
Missing Orangeburg man: 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
McDuffie County School System
New security system allows teachers to lock doors in McDuffie County