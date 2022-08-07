Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Summer pattern continues for the early part of this week: hot and humid with the chance for afternoon storms. Late week front moves through by Thursday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through Wednesday. Thanks to an onshore flow off the Atlantic, there will be a considerable amount of cloud cover, which will keep high temperatures a degree or two below average in the lower 90s.

Morning lows this week will stay in the mid to low 70s. Afternoon highs Sunday only made it into the mid/upper 80s and lower 90s thanks to abundant cloud cover. Overnight lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to low 70s once again with afternoon highs in the low 90s Monday. Scattered storms are possible once again so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day and be sure to keep the rain gear nearby. Winds will be out of the southwest less than 5-10 mph.

The summer pattern continues through the middle of this week. Highs through Wednesday will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated to widely scattered storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening. A cold front moves in late week that could bring elevated rain chances around by Thursday and possibly cooler than average temperatures Friday into next weekend. Severe weather could also be a possibility as the late week front moves through. Keep it here for the latest updates.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor issued Thursday, August 4th shows improving conditions across the CSRA. There are still portions of the area under abnormally dry conditions, but it is a significant improvement from a month ago.

Issued 8/4/22
Issued 8/4/22(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armoni McClain, 18.
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
Accident on I-20 West bound leads to road closures.
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Clara Point apartments
Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex
Augusta Water tower
Have you seen these wanted persons in Richmond County?

Latest News

Sunday's forecast a repeat of Saturday
Sunday Morning Forecast Update - 08/07/2022
Sunday's forecast a repeat of Saturday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Tracking the potential for isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon through next...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia...
Saturday Morning Weather Update - 08/06/2022