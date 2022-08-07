Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday’s weather is expected to be a repeat of Saturday with mainly cloudy conditions and a good chance of showers and storms. The clouds and increased rain coverage will keep temperatures a few degrees below average for this time of year, then we can expect gradually drier and warmer weather each day through midweek. A cold front will move in Thursday bringing a good chance of rain Thursday and possibly a nice cool down next weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Still has your First Alert Forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia County, Fort Gordon and all of the Central Savannah River Area.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder, mainly after 11 a.m. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Winds from the east at 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday night - Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8:00. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower to middle 70s with calm wind.

Monday - Sun and clouds mixed with a 40 percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the lower to middle 90s. Winds from the south at 3 to 6 mph.

