Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

9 people shot in OTR overnight
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

He says an officer fired one shot at the suspect as that person fled the scene, but it’s unknown whether the shooter was wounded.

John says there was a large police presence in the area due to the crowds that have been on Main Street for the last month or so.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armoni McClain, 18.
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
Accident on I-20 West bound leads to road closures.
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure
Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspicious death.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
Clara Point apartments
Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
An extensive crime scene where nine people were shot outside Mr. Pitiful's bar in OTR early...
9 people shot in mass shooting outside OTR bar, police say
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
9 people shot in OTR overnight
9 people shot in OTR overnight