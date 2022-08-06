Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

Deputies responded to the Augusta Canal on Broad Street near the Kroc Center on Saturday just before 11:15 AM in reference to a dead body in the canal.

When deputies got to the scene, they located the body. This is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Crime Scene Unit, and Augusta Fire Rescue responded to the incident.

Details of this are limited as it is still in the early stages of the investigation, but stay with News 12 as we work to bring you the latest.

