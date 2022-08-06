Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New security system allows teachers to lock doors in McDuffie County

By Hallie Turner
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At any point, McDuffie County teachers can lock the doors to protect their students with a new security system.

All seven schools in the district use Centegix. Teachers download the app onto their phones and press a button on their lanyard the second there’s danger.

The McDuffie County School System got a safety grant allowing them to install a security system that can shut down the school and the entire district within five seconds of the threat.

“In medical emergencies and safety situations… seconds matter,” said Superintendent Mychele Rhodes.

Safety is the top priority, which is why they installed Centegix. It provides immediate assistance in emergencies.

MORE | Columbia County school officials discuss safety for the new school year

“We use Centegix for several different situations. If there is a student disturbance, Centegix is used if there is a medical emergency, and if there were intruders on campus or an exterior threat,” said Rhodes.

It has already been used during the first five days of school.

“We did have a medical emergency this week. We were able to quickly route the ambulance on the campus because we knew where the badge was located and where the emergency was taking place,” he said.

That help is close at hand. Every faculty and staff member wears a badge with an emergency button.

“When this active emergency comes up both on the computer and phone, we see that badge in almost like a heartbeat,” said Rhodes.

MORE | Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools

Administrators can use the system through an app as well. They have drills throughout the school year, so students know exactly what to do.

Principal of Dearing Elementary Stacey Amerson said: “When the staff initiates a staff alert, it comes right to my phone to my assistance principles phone, school resource officer, Dr. Rhodes’ phone, as well as our desktops.”

There are staff alerts, shelter and tornado, evacuation alerts, and lockdowns. Ranging from level one to three depending on the severity.

“If we go into that level three lockdown, it immediately notifies 911, and we have dispatched emergency responders to our building,” she said.

Once the lockdown is in effect, parents are notified too

“As a parent with the Centegix combined with the one-call notification system, it’s very reassuring that we have those things in our district and are able to provide a safe and secure environment for our students,” said Amerson.

On top of Centegix the school system also has ongoing checks of every door on each campus. Along with school resource officers who rotate to check the doors and extensive camera systems that someone’s always watching.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

New security system allows teachers to lock doors in McDuffie County
New security system allows teachers to lock doors in McDuffie County
Armoni McClain, 18.
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure
Local organizations, community members partner to provide school supplies
Local organizations, community members partner to provide school supplies