Multi-vehicle accident causes I-20 westbound lane closure

(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multi-vehicle traffic accident on I-20 westbound near Exit 1 has shut down lanes.

According to dispatchers with North Augusta Public Safety, the call came in at 9:15 p.m Friday.

All westbound lanes are shut down at this time. North Augusta Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene.

Traffic is being diverted to Martintown Road.

Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes as traffic is expected to be backed up for a while due to the accident as first responders work to clear the scene.

Additional details are limited. Check WRDW.com for updates.

