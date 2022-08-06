Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

Armoni McClain, 18.
Armoni McClain, 18.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Friday.

Armoni McClain is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies.

He’s described as 18 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 152 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

McClain was last seen leaving the scene on foot in the area of Pine Tree Road at Kissingbower Road.

McClain should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

If anyone has any information regarding his location, contact Inv. Ananias Reese at (706) 821-1070, or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Local organizations, community members partner to provide school supplies
