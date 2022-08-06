Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through the weekend. Thanks to an onshore flow off the Atlantic, there will be a considerable amount of cloud cover, which will keep high temperatures a degree or two below average in the lower 90s.

Morning lows this weekend will stay in the low 70s. Afternoon highs Saturday reached into the low 90s with scattered showers and storms. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the low 90s. Scattered storms are possible once again so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day and be sure to keep the rain gear nearby. Winds will be out of the southeast both days generally less than 10 mph.

The summer pattern continues through the middle of next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday of next week will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated to widely scattered storm chances mainly in the afternoon and evening. A cold front moves in late week that could bring elevated rain chances around by Thursday and possibly cooler than average temperatures Friday into next weekend. Severe weather could also be a possibility as the late week front moves through. Keep it here for the latest updates.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor issued Thursday, August 4th shows improving conditions across the CSRA. There are still portions of the area under abnormally dry conditions, but it is a significant improvement from a month ago.

Issued 8/4/22 (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.