Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon and evening storms can be expected through the weekend. Thanks to an onshore flow off the Atlantic, there will be a considerable amount of cloud cover, which will keep high temperatures a degree or two below average in the lower 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia County, Fort Gordon and all of the CSRA.

The summer pattern continues through the middle of next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday of next week will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated storm chances in the afternoon and evening. A cold front moves in late week that could bring elevated rain chances around Thursday and possibly cooler than average temperatures Friday into next weekend.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor issued Thursday, August 4th shows improving conditions across the CSRA. There are still portions of the area under abnormally dry conditions, but it is a significant improvement from a month ago.

Issued 8/4/22 (WRDW)

