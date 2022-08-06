Submit Photos/Videos
Acuña, Rosario lead Braves past Mets 9-6 in NL East showdown

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Pete...
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Pete Alonso at the wall to end the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) -Ronald Acuña Jr. got four hits and robbed Pete Alonso of a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves built a big early lead and beat the New York Mets 9-6 to rebound quickly in their NL East showdown.

Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves chase ineffective starter Taijuan Walker and open an 8-0 cushion.

Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate. William Contreras added a solo homer for the Braves, who avoided their first three-game losing streak of the year.

The last team to go this deep into a season without a three-game skid was the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

