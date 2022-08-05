On Your Side: Best deals for S.C. tax-free weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of you have been waiting all summer to stock up on supplies for South Carolina’s tax-free weekend.

The National Retail Federation says families will spend around $864 on school supplies.

The top cost is electronics, with average spending of nearly $300.

If you’re searching for big-ticket items like a laptop, on Office Depot’s website, there are plenty of options with savings as high as $200.

Without South Carolinas’ six percent sales tax, those savings are even greater.

We went to see how much it would cost to get your kids ready for school.

For an elementary student to have what they need from Office Depot, it would cost between $108 and $390 on tax-free weekend, saving between $9 and $32.

For middle school, it would cost $75 to $321, depending on grade level and what you get.

For high schoolers, the cost could be $124 to $506 without tax.

We went to Walmart and did the same thing.

For an elementary schooler, it could cost between $52 and $168.

For middle schoolers, it could cost between $33 and $320, and for high schoolers between $70 and $312.

We got these calculations by taking different supply lists online and finding the cheapest and most expensive of each item.

All these could vary based on school and classes and does not include other items that aren’t included in tax-free weekend.

They also do not include the cost of clothes and shoes.

You can always shop online. The South Carolina Department of Revenue says sales tax will not count online, and neither will shipping costs. As long as it’s ordered by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the savings still apply.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.