Waynesboro mother arrested after encouraging juvenile fight

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother was arrested on Friday for the encouragement of a juvenile fight.

Tila Medlock, 37, approached a 10-year-old female with her daughter in Pecan Grove neighborhood.

She stated if the girl wanted to fight her daughter, then do it.

The two begin fighting while Medlock watched and encouraged the fight.

An unidentified male subject broke up the fight and told Medlock the two had no business fighting.

Medlock was arrested on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and committed to the Burke County Detention Center.

