Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Waynesboro mother arrested after encouraging juvenile fight

Tila Medlock
Tila Medlock(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waynesboro, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother was arrested on Friday for the encouragement of a juvenile fight.

Tila Medlock, 37, approached a 10-year-old female with her daughter in Pecan Grove neighborhood.

She stated if the girl wanted to fight her daughter, then do it.

The two begin fighting while Medlock watched and encouraged the fight.

An unidentified male subject broke up the fight and told Medlock the two had no business fighting.

Medlock was arrested on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and committed to the Burke County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

Gavel
Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases
Augusta Water tower
Have you seen these wanted persons in Richmond County?
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 5
FTC: Over $1 million consumer funds returned in debt collection scheme