Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police searching for Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of stealing from Home Depot

Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say...
Police in Henry County, Georgia are searching for a man accused of shoplifting who people say looks like Bradley Cooper.(Henry County Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) – Police in Georgia are searching for a Bradley Cooper look-alike accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot store last month.

The police department posted a surveillance photo of the man on Facebook, showing the suspect casually rolling out a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit on a cart July 23.

According to Home Depot’s website, that kit can cost hundreds of dollars.

Several people have noticed and commented on how much the suspect looks like the actor Bradley Cooper.

In that case, he shouldn’t be too difficult to find, right?

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

Gavel
Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder
Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday,...
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit