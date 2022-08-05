PHOTO GALLERY: Picture-perfect moments from the first day of school
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, all Columbia County students returned to the classroom. Elementary students in Richmond County also had their first day.
We asked you to send us your back-to-school photos — and you did. Take a look at these smiles!
In Richmond County, K-8, middle, high, and Magnet eSchool start on Aug. 8, and students in Aiken County return on Aug. 15.
