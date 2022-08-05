Submit Photos/Videos
One man facing charges after stabbing incident in Augusta

Nicholas Hall
Nicholas Hall(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday.

According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m.

Deputies located the victim, Christopher Schadle. He was seen holding his hand over his stomach while saying he had been stabbed by a Hispanic male in a nearby hotel.

Once they arrive at the hotel, deputies noticed other large amounts of blood.

They were unable to locate the suspect at the hotel.

After reviewing security footage, deputies located a witness that was detained for questioning.

Deputies then located the suspect, Nicholas Hall, in the woods near Wylds Road with a small amount of methamphetamine next to where he was laying, according to the report.

Schadle was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for his injuries.

Witnesses said the two got into an argument inside of the hotel room which lead to Hall stabbing Schadle.

