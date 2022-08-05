North Augusta exhibit opens for local artists

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new art exhibition has opened in North Augusta.

It’s called a Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Arts and Heritage Center invited local artists to submit work and now they are putting it all on display.

“Since it’s the middle of the summer, we thought this would be a good way to get people out, and involved in their art a little bit more,” says Mary Bigger, executive director of Arts and Heritage Center.

The exhibit opened on Thursday.

“We had heard that a lot of our artists wanted additional space to show their work, and we said, we can do that,” says Bigger.

The center invited all artists from across the area to create work to display and put up for sale.

They opened it to all ages, too. Some artists are as young as 12, while others are in their 70′s.

This exhibit is inspired by Shakespeare’s play of the same name.

“One of the main characters was Puck, and there were lots of fairies. It was a love story in the play, so we have lots of whimsical creations here,” she says.

For Bigger, it’s great to see this come together.

About 50 artists brought their dreams here.

“I like the whimsicalness of it. It’s very unique. It’s not something that we’ve done in the past, so I think everybody will be pleasantly surprised when they come to see it,” she says.

The center is planning a free reception on August 18.

Artists will be there. They’ll have live music, and the winner will be announced.

The exhibit runs until September 2.

