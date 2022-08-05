Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter...
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed a countersuit on Thursday alleging that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.(TED / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.

According to The Washington Post, the countersuit filed by the billionaire and Tesla CEO filed on Thursday alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of the Texas Securities Act.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk’s counterclaims were filed confidentially last week and unsealed in a filing late Thursday at the Delaware Chancery Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

FTC: Over $1 million consumer funds returned in debt collection scheme
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Shooting inside Mall of America leaves some shaken
Beijing has been ramping up its military exercises along the Taiwan Strait.
China ratchets up military drills near Taiwan after Pelosi visit