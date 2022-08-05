Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Naquin’s two homers, Diaz’s two-inning save lift Mets

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright, right, waits as New York Mets' Tyler Naquin runs...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright, right, waits as New York Mets' Tyler Naquin runs the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Deadline acquisition Tyler Naquin homered twice in his home debut, Edwin Diaz locked down his first two-inning save as a pro and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4 to open a pivotal five-game series between the NL East rivals.

Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the third for the Mets, who extended their lead over the Braves to 4 1/2 games.

Alonso, who began the scoring with a single in the first, finished with three RBIs. Naquin, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds last Friday, hit solo shots in the second and sixth off Kyle Wright.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

FILE - Vin Scully works in his booth at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2010. Scully,...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies
Doc Robinson
Doc Robinson to contend for Golden Gloves
Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson...
Bohm helps Phils beat Braves 7-2, take 2 of 3 from Atlanta