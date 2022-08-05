Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lady A postpones tour as member Charles Kelly starts sobriety journey

Lady A
Lady A
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re sending our best wishes to members of Lady A, as the group has decided to postpone the remainder of their 2022 tour.

The country music group with local roots posted on Instagram that the group will be taking a short break for one of the members.

The group has postponed the remaining concerts for their 2022 tour so member and Augusta native Charles Kelley can focus on his journey to sobriety.

Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott say they will be supporting him along the way.

All tour dates this year on ticketing websites have been updated, and the band promises to reschedule those dates, along with new dates for 2023 soon.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

Martinez Elementary
Columbia Co. schools introduce five-year plan to increase academic achievement
Columbia Co. schools introduce five-year plan to increase academic achievement
Columbia Co. schools introduce five-year plan to increase academic achievement
Judge Jocelyn Newman takes notes during a bench trial in Columbia on Aug. 4, 2022.
Future of SC death penalty now rests with judge
PHOTO GALLERY: Picture-perfect moments from the first day of school