Lady A postpones tour as member Charles Kelly starts sobriety journey

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re sending our best wishes to members of Lady A, as the group has decided to postpone the remainder of their 2022 tour.

The country music group with local roots posted on Instagram that the group will be taking a short break for one of the members.

The group has postponed the remaining concerts for their 2022 tour so member and Augusta native Charles Kelley can focus on his journey to sobriety.

Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott say they will be supporting him along the way.

All tour dates this year on ticketing websites have been updated, and the band promises to reschedule those dates, along with new dates for 2023 soon.

