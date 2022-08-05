How tax-free weekend will impact local small businesses

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s how to capitalize on the best deals for tax-free weekend.

Things can be tight with inflation and when you have multiple kids, costs can skyrocket.

We talked with local businesses about how this weekend is a win for families and for them.

It’s that time of the year and not just about back-to-school. Today is the first day of the tax-free weekend in South Carolina.

Right now, things are a bit off to a slow start but soon it is going to be a full-out sprint as shoppers work to take advantage of all the steals and deals stores are offering.

It’s a relief many are eager to see as inflation frustration lingers on and local businesses say they are ready for the rush.

The sale signs at just about every corner in downtown Aiken signal the start of tax-free weekend.

Clothing, accessories, and more are items you can buy, free of tax.

For small businesses like Ginger Bee Boutique, this week isn’t just for the shoppers.

“It’s been a great success so many people come down to support local businesses,” says Brooke Thomas, owner of Ginger Bee Boutique.

She said she was preparing for the big weekend on Monday and looks forward to the incoming foot traffic.

“It really does help our small businesses. It allows us to give back to the community and we love to give back to y’all,” says Thomas.

A couple of doors down at Lionel Smith, store owner Kraig Holdman says now more than ever is the time to shop locally.

Holdman said: “Our business relies on having local people to shop with us and by offering the tax-free weekend that does help our business”

The receipts will hopefully show this weekend is a win-win for both shoppers and store owners.

“We do support the local community and in return, the local community supports us as well,” says Holdman.

Again, this is only the first day of the tax-free weekend so for all of you at home, you still have until this Sunday to check out the sales racks in South Carolina and save a little bit of that money in your pocket.

Remember there are rules for what you can and cannot get tax-free this weekend.

Things you can get include school supplies, clothing, shoes, and electronics, plus bed, bath, and bedroom.

