Have you seen these wanted persons in Richmond County?

Augusta Water tower
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find persons wanted for crimes in the county.

If you have seen any of these people, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Christina Bullard
Christina Bullard(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Christina Bullard, 39, is wanted for forgery in the 3rd Degree for an incident occurring in 2021.

Deputies say Bullard is also wanted for questioning for other cases and currently has a warrant on file.

Thaddeus Frazier
Thaddeus Frazier(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Thaddeus Frazier, 17, is wanted for financial transaction card theft that occurred on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Deputies say Frazier has an active warrant at this time.

