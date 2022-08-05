Four suspects sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four defendants in a drug trafficking conspiracy have been sentenced to federal person.

Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, “Zay,” 43, of Washington, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Calvin Terrill Wynn, “Swang Lo,” 34, of Washington, to 66 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

Demetrius Antonio Perkins, “Dee,” 40, of Washington, Ga., to 63 months in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Sherman Redzuees Blackmon, “Shorty P,” 43, of Washington, to 47 months in prison.

Wynn, Perkins, and Blackmon pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, Methamphetamine.

“Like far too many rural communities, the Wilkes County area has faced the challenge of gang-led drug trafficking operations and the violent crime generated by those illegal activities,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes. “With exceptional work from our law enforcement partners, we continue to identify and dismantle these threats to the safety and security of our law-abiding citizens.”

The 50-count federal indictment in USA v. Hardman, et. al in July 2021 was the culmination of a more than two-year investigation initiated by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and coordinated through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF).

Dubbed Operation Wynner Storm, the investigation targeted gang-related drug trafficking in the Wilkes, Lincoln and McDuffie County areas. After months of investigation and controlled purchases, agents conducted nearly 20 court-authorized searches and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug sales paraphernalia, cash and firearms.

Eight defendants have now been sentenced after pleading guilty, and 11 other defendants await sentencing after pleading guilty. Two defendants are awaiting trial and are considered innocent unless and until being found guilty in court.

Agencies investigating the case include the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Probation Office; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Georgia Department of Community Supervision; the Georgia State Patrol; the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.