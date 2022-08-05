Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Summer pattern continues into the weekend: hot and humid with the chance for afternoon storms.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon storms can be expected through the weekend.

The pattern holds steady today with highs between 92-94° in the afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be isolated to widely scattered in the afternoon through around sunset. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows this weekend will stay in the low 70s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly cooler and stay near 90. Scattered storms are possible both afternoons so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day.

The summer pattern continues into early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday next week will be in the low 90s with isolated storm chances in the afternoon and evening. Keep it here for updates during the week.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor issued Thursday, August 4th shows improving conditions across the CSRA. There are still portions of the area under abnormally dry conditions, but it is a significant improvement from a month ago.

Issued 8/4/22
Issued 8/4/22(WRDW)

