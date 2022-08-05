Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon storms can be expected through the weekend.

Seasonal heat this weekend with daily afternoon storm chances. (WRDW)

The pattern holds steady today with highs between 92-94° in the afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be isolated to widely scattered in the afternoon through around sunset. Once the storms move past your location temperatures will cool into the 80s this evening and 70s later tonight. Winds will be light out of the southeast overnight.

Morning lows this weekend will stay in the low 70s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the low 90s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be in the low 90s. Scattered storms are possible both afternoons so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day. Winds will be out of the southeast both days generally less than 10 mph.

The summer pattern continues into early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday next week will be in the low to mid-90s with isolated storm chances in the afternoon and evening. Late next week looks like a cold front could move through and bring us cooler than average temperatures by next weekend. Keep it here for updates.

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor issued Thursday, August 4th shows improving conditions across the CSRA. There are still portions of the area under abnormally dry conditions, but it is a significant improvement from a month ago.

Issued 8/4/22 (WRDW)

