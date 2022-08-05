Councilman Bill Tinley qualifies as new Waynesboro mayor

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro Councilman Bill Tinley will be the city’s mayor for the remainder of former Mayor Greg Carswell’s term.

Qualifying for the mayor’s special election ended Friday at noon. Councilman Tinley was the only candidate to qualify.

Carswell pleaded guilty to felony charges back in April from an arrest in 2020.

He pleaded guilty to identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception, and second-degree forgery. Carswell took a leave of absence in May of last year. He first took office in 2017.

