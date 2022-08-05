Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County deputies looking for woman on simple battery charges

Destiney Scott
Destiney Scott(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding an individual wanted for simple battery.

Destiney Scott, 20, drove three juvenile females to Winter Grove Road where they attacked two other juveniles.

Scott is wanted for two counts of simple battery and three counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Any information regarding Scott, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

