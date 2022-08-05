Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta defendants face federal charges in separate cases

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven Augusta defendants are facing federal charges in separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

The cases are investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who carry guns.

“Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing guns, and with our law enforcement partners we are committed to keeping our communities safe from violent crime by holding accountable those who would violate the law,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

MORE | 14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School

Augusta defendants named in federal indictments from the August 2022 term include:

  • Darnell Dwight Brown, 30, and Corii Arkheem Bussey, 31, both of Augusta, were charged with Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers or Employees, and Using, Carrying or Possessing a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence. The case involves a December 9, 2021, shootout in which a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was struck by multiple bullets. The mail carrier who was inside the vehicle was not injured.
  • Marshall Lee Cushman, 39, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Christopher Fitzgerald Jones, 35, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Christopher David Baskett, 46, of Augusta, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Rondell Smith, “Rondal Smith,” 27, of Hephzibah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Criminal indictments contain only charges, and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

MORE | 2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

An additional defendant has been adjudicated on federal charges:

  • Vesenta Cornelius Watson, 46, of Augusta, was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number. Watson sped away from an attempted Richmond County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in November 2021 and threw a duffel bag from the window of his vehicle. After taking Watson into custody, deputies retrieved the bag and found a pistol and illegal drugs inside.

Agencies investigating these cases include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department, and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

Augusta Water tower
Have you seen these wanted persons in Richmond County?
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 5
FTC: Over $1 million consumer funds returned in debt collection scheme
Lady A
Lady A postpones tour as member Charles Kelly starts sobriety journey