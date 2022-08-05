Submit Photos/Videos
Apartments condemned unsafe at Martinez apartment complex

By Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County apartment complex has been cited for multiple violations.

Code enforcement and the Marshal’s Office first inspected Clara Point Apartments, formerly Apple Cross Apartments, last month.

Fire Marshal report:

In a follow-up visit Wednesday, they condemned one of the apartments as unsafe and unfit to live in.

It is the third time in recent weeks inspectors have checked on the apartments.

Work on five other units was stopped because there was no building permit.

Full inspection report:

According to the inspection report, the majority of the 20 units had water leaks, several holes in walls and ceilings, and unsafe wiring, among other violations.

The complex is owned by Mullins Properties.

Inspectors are planning to return for another look in 30 days.

