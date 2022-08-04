What the Tech: Helpful study apps for back-to-school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first few weeks of college can be tough, especially for freshmen new to the whole “moving out of the house for the first time” fever.

They might feel like they’re prepared for classroom lectures and homework, but it never hurts to have all of the tools for organization and quiet at their hands.

The dorms are noisy. Block out the noise with a set of over-the-ear wireless headphones.

The Bose Quiet Comfort Bluetooth headphones have active noise canceling so all you can hear is what’s coming through the headset.

They’re super comfortable and even when you’re not listening to loud music; you still can’t hear what other people are saying.

They also have microphones for phone calls and the quality is crystal clear. Even if they have a nice pair of earbuds, over-the-ear headphones are better for longtime use in a comfortable setting.

Students may take most of their notes on computers and phones, but studies have proven it’s easier to remember things when you write it down.

A Rocketbook notebook or planner takes what you write down with an erasable pen and saves it in a digital format.

The Panda organizer has space for schedules, notes, goals, and more.

There are other Rocketbook notebooks with lines and graphs and even some notecards printed on paper that holds the ink until you’re ready to start all over.

Once you complete the week or month or fill a notebook with a semester’s worth of classroom notes, snap a photo using the Rocketbook app and it’s uploaded to a folder in Google Drive. You can also email it to yourself or share it with others.

When you’ve saved the notes, wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth and start over again.

Taking notes from a professor’s overhead screen is challenging.

Many times, you’ll see students and people in conferences snap photos of the screen to refer to later.

The iPhone has a feature in its Notes app that makes this a lot easier.

When you want to save something on a projection screen or a page out of the book, open the notes app and choose “scan text”. Then, line up what you want to save in a small window on the screen. Like magic, those words are now in digital text format in your note.

Each note is searchable by keyword too and you can put notes in different folders for organization.

It’s a great way to save anything you need for a class and share it with others.

