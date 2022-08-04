Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was left dead after a one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial on Thursday.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the call came in at 11:58 a.m.

The unrestrained driver was traveling in a 2000 Ford Ranger when they ran off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Gary Todd.

Todd was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

