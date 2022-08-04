Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was left dead after a one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial on Thursday.
According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the call came in at 11:58 a.m.
The unrestrained driver was traveling in a 2000 Ford Ranger when they ran off the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.
The victim was identified as 70-year-old Gary Todd.
Todd was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.