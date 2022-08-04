Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local woman spots alligator outside Dollar Tree on Laney Walker

By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An alligator was spotted outside the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the alligator was about 4 1-2 feet long.

MORE | Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

DNR tells us they took the alligator to Thomson to tag it for records and released it into the Savannah River.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission
Tiny homes ordinance moves to full Augusta Commission
(Left to right) Carl Grady Rouse, Willie Warren Johnson, and Albert Killebrew III.
3 charged in shooting death of man found in Waynesboro
Butler’s mother, Lakeshia Butler, said, “They took my son, I still don’t have any answers.”
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US declares health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
Alligator on Laney Walker
Alligator on Laney Walker
Tax free weekend kicks off Friday, August 5th at midnight, but before you buy that new couch,...
Find out what and how you can save big tax free weekend
Barnwell Angels
Barnwell Angels come in second in youth world series