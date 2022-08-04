Local woman spots alligator outside Dollar Tree on Laney Walker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An alligator was spotted outside the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard on Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the alligator was about 4 1-2 feet long.
DNR tells us they took the alligator to Thomson to tag it for records and released it into the Savannah River.
