Local woman spots alligator outside Dollar Tree on Laney Walker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An alligator was spotted outside the Dollar Tree on Laney Walker Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the alligator was about 4 1-2 feet long.

DNR tells us they took the alligator to Thomson to tag it for records and released it into the Savannah River.

