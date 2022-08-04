Submit Photos/Videos
Herschel Walker says he will debate Sen. Warnock before Georgia election

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock(WRDW)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former NFL football player and Republican candidate for Senate Herschel Walker is now challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) via social media to a debate on Oct. 14.

The two are facing each other in a high-stakes race for a seat in the Georgia senate.

Walker initially posted his challenge on Twitter late Tuesday night.

The debate, which was proposed by the Nexstar Media Group, would take place Oct. 14 in Savannah, according to Walker.

Walker says in his video that he doesn’t look like a politician and doesn’t sound like a politician. He also says he is “tired of politicians.”

Warnock has already accepted invitations for three traditional debates with Walker, including one in Savannah. The invitations were made by WTOC in Savannah, Mercer University in Macon and the Atlanta Press Club.

Statement from campaign manager Quentin Fulks:

“Two months ago, Reverend Warnock accepted invitations to three well-established Georgia debates in Atlanta, Savannah, and Macon to be broadcast statewide, after Herschel Walker said he would debate Reverend Warnock anywhere, anytime. Nothing has changed. Reverend Warnock remains committed to debating Herschel Walker and giving Georgians three opportunities to see the clear choice about who is ready to represent Georgia.”

However, Walker has refused to commit to any of those debates and now appears to want a debate on a specific date and on his terms.

PREVIOUS STORY: Debate over dates | Walker has not confirmed Oct. 16 U.S. Senate debate with Warnock

