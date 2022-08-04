Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing people in Richmond County?

By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find two missing persons. If you know where these people might be or have seen them, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

Andre Miles, 20.
Andre Miles, 20.(WRDW)

20 -year-old Andre Miles was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health, 3421 Mike Padgett Highway.

Deputies say Miles is schizophrenic, bipolar, and has autism.

He is described as 6′1, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 240 pounds.

Miles was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He may hang out at the gas stations and stores in the area, according to officials.

Todd McCray, 60
Todd McCray, 60(wrdw)

The family of Todd McCray, 60, told deputies they last spoke with him on July 8. Deputies say he is homeless and is usually walking in the downtown Augusta area.

He is also known to frequent the area of Mercy Ministries on the 2000 block of Broad Street

McCray is described as being 5′6 and weighs about 185 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

