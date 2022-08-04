Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a man who went missing Wednesday.

Andre Miles, 20, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. at Serenity Behavioral Health, 3421 Mike Padgett Highway.

Deputies say Miles is schizophrenic, bipolar, and autistic.

He is described as 6′1, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 240 pounds.

Miles was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He may hang out at the gas stations and stores in the area, according to officials.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

