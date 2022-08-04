Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?

Andre Miles, 20.
Andre Miles, 20.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a man who went missing Wednesday.

Andre Miles, 20, was last seen around 3:45 p.m. at Serenity Behavioral Health, 3421 Mike Padgett Highway.

Deputies say Miles is schizophrenic, bipolar, and autistic.

MORE | Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

He is described as 6′1, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs around 240 pounds.

Miles was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He may hang out at the gas stations and stores in the area, according to officials.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee (Source: North Augusta Parks and Recreation)
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets
From Left: Randall Eugene Johnson, Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons.
Authorities release new details in Simon Powell investigation

Latest News

Attorney Justin Bamberg answered questions Wednesday about a lawsuit an Orangeburg couple he is...
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
How does the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office respond to mental health calls?
Richmond County
How does the Richmond County Sheriff's Office respond to mental health calls?
Alex Newton
‘Something for Alex’ foundation gives back to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia