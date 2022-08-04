14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School

In an effort to keep our parents/guardians informed, please review the information below regarding an incident in which a student was found with a gun on campus, that was immediately recovered and removed without incident.

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, school administrators responded to an unruly juvenile in class. During the intervention process, further investigation revealed a gun in the student’s bookbag, which was immediately removed.

The Columbia County School District Police responded immediately and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was also contacted.

The incident was handled without disrupting the school day.

The Columbia County School District and Greenbrier High School takes incidents such as these extremely seriously. All parties responsible will be held accountable according to the student code of conduct and the law.

Safety of students and staff is a top priority. To that end, this message is intended to keep our parents informed about incidents that occur, as well as our school’s appropriate response.

Please rest assured that every effort is taken to ensure a safe environment for students and staff, including the presence of two highly trained school district police and a partnership with local law enforcement. Safety, however, is a shared responsibility and we encourage parents to speak with their students about the importance of “See something. Say something.”

Working together, we can continue to provide a positive learning environment for our students and a safe workplace for our staff.

Any questions or concerns may be directed to the main office.