14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School

By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student at Greenbrier High School was arrested Thursday for a gun found in their backpack.

According to Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the student was a 14-year-old.

There were no injuries reported.

The subject has not been identified at this time.

