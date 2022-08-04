Find out what and how you can save big tax free weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tax free weekend kicks off Friday at midnight, but before you buy that new couch, important to know what items are exempt from the six percent sales tax and those that aren’t.

Exempt items include:

· School supplies (pencils, notebooks, calculators, bookbags…)

· Accessories (belts, hats, purses, neck and bow ties)

· Electronics (computers, keyboards, monitors, printers)

· Bed and bath items (comforters, blankets, towels, shower curtains…)

Nonexempt items:

· Cellphones

· Cameras

· Video game consoles

· Furniture

· Cleaning supplies

· Briefcase & wallets

· Mattresses & box springs

· Cosmetics

· Jewelry

· Glasses & contacts

· Sports equipment (baseball gloves, helmets, mouthguards, lifejackets & vests…)

Many of us will hit the stores this weekend, but Rob Walden, South Carolina Department of Revenue Representative, said you can skip the lines and still save big.

“You do not have to purchase items in-store. Obviously, you know there’s big crowds, lots of people don’t like shopping in those big crowds or shopping in person anyways. You can actually take advantage of the sales tax holiday from the comfort of your own home,” said Walden.

You can skip out on the six% sales tax as long as the items in your online shopping cart are eligible and purchased over the three day tax free weekend.

You’ll also avoid the delivery charges and fees with your online purchases over the holiday weekend.

If you want to exchange something you purchased online and swap it for the same item after the holiday weekend, you will not have to pay the sales tax.

If you want to return or exchange something you bought before the holiday, you also will not be charged tax.

Whether your shopping on online or in stores, tax free weekend starts at midnight on August 5 and goes through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.