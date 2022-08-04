Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Summer pattern continues for the rest of the week: hot and humid with the chance for afternoon storms.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Standard summer heat, humidity, and hit/miss afternoon storms can be expected through the weekend. Morning lows bottomed out in the low to mid-70s early this morning. Highs will drop to the low/mid-90s Thursday. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the south-southeast between 5-10 mph.

The pattern holds steady Friday with highs between 90-93° in the afternoon. Storms coverage looks to be isolated to widely scattered in the afternoon through around sunset.

Morning lows this weekend will stay in the low 70s. Afternoon highs Saturday will be in the mid to low 90s. Afternoon highs Sunday will be slightly cooler and stay in near 90. Scattered storms are possible both afternoons so have a way to receive alerts if you’re going to be outside later in the day. Keep it here for updates during the week.

