Barnwell Angels come in second in youth world series

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local South Carolina softball team played in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series on Tuesday.

The Barnwell Angels All-Stars is that team.

Coach Brad Whitehead shares his pride in his girls.

“I’m extremely proud of these girls,” he says.

The tournament was held in Louisiana.

Their first game was a loss, but they followed up with three other wins.

In their final game, the championship, The Angels placed second in the tournament against a team from Florida.

“We have worked hard for a year, practiced several hours a week, giving up vacations, giving up time with family and friends to work for this moment. This group of girls deserve every bit of this,” Whitehead says.

The girls made history in their town and represented South Carolina well.

“One thing I instilled is to have fun and embrace this moment. You will remember this when you’re sitting in a rocking chair in 60 years,” Whitehead says.

