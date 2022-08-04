1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that took place this morning.

The coroner says the victim is 35-year-old Damien Tanksley of the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road.

Deputies responded to the Get It To Go store on the 2300 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Tanksley was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported by EMS to AUMC where he was pronounced dead at 10:21 a.m. this morning.

In the last two weeks, at least four people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least six since July 20.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city.

“We are not going to rest in the city of Augusta with just our prayers. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. It’s not time for speeches and flowery words. It’s time for coordinated and collaborative action,” said Davis.

This outbreak of shootings and other violent crimes have claimed at least 30 lives in the CSRA since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

