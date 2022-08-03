What the Tech: consider a personal Wi-Fi router for college

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most college campuses have free internet, and some have free Wi-Fi.

But think for a second about how many students are on those networks at any time.

Streaming video and playing games use an extraordinary amount of bandwidth.

If your school allows it, consider getting your own Wi-Fi router. They’re affordable at less than $100.

You should be able to connect it to the ethernet in the dorm room.

Once connected, you set up your own personal Wi-Fi network with a strong password. It’ll protect your information.

You don’t need a Wi-Fi six router, a less expensive Wi-Fi five router will be plenty for one room, TV, phone, and gaming system. Wi-Fi six routers are needed primarily in homes where many devices are all connected to the internet at the same time.

A subscription to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is critical in dorms and apartments.

Install it on every computer and phone to keep your connection private.

Forget about free VPN apps. Pay a few dollars a month for Express VPN for protection.

Some schools do not allow students to set up their own Wi-Fi network.

You should check with the school’s housing department to see if they are permitted.

