Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime.

Richmond County

Burglary subject (wrdw)

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary.

The incident happened at the Super Express on Wrightsboro Road on Wednesday.

The subject was last seen walking towards Highland Avenue.

Theft subject (wrdw)

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a subject who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft.

It occurred on July 14 at the Circle K on Highland Avenue.

If anyone has any information regarding the subject, please contact Sgt. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

Burke County

Diesel fuel theft (wrdw)

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community in identifying two individuals responsible for the theft of diesel fuel.

The incident happened at the A & A gas station on June 22.

The subjects were two white males, driving a silver Ford F150 with black rims. Attached to the truck was a dual axel trailer with white rims.

The subjects stole approximately $1,600 worth of diesel fuel.

If anyone has any information regarding the individuals, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-6633.

