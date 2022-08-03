‘Something for Alex’ foundation gives back to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Six years ago, a Thomson family lost their son to a home invasion in Atlanta.

Alex Newton was 30 years old when he was shot and killed on Halloween.

While losing their son was a tragedy for the family, it was a small act of kindness Newton did for someone he barely knew that inspired them.

In a letter, a man wrote to Newton’s family about how he had forgotten a jacket during a cold trip to New York. Newton kindly offered one of his own.

Now years later, the family is giving back to kids at Children’s Hospital of Georgia with the annual gift of toys to spread his kindness.

The ‘Something for Alex’ foundation has raised thousands of dollars for kids and other organizations since his death.

“Just be mindful of a way to show kindness through Alex’s memory. Alex always had a kind heart. Changing the world one random act of kindness at a time,” said Beth Newton, Director of Something for Alex.

They say it was another chance to do what he would have wanted.

