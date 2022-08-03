Richmond County teaches kids ‘the basics’ of staying on track in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local organization is teaching kids five principles to keep them on track for the school year.

“We’re targeting early learning, and it begins at home at birth,” says Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw.

He says it’s important for kids to learn before they get to school.

“It really helps when teachers have kids who are prepared to enter school, but it’s a collaborative effort,” says Bradshaw.

The school system is partnering with community organizations to launch “The Basics.”

These five principles are designed to help kids younger than five:

Maximize love, manage stress

Count, group, and compare

Talk, sing, and point

Explore through movement and play

Read and discuss stories

“Any support that we can provide early on that would give them that added edge, that’s the purpose of the basics,” he says.

Bradshaw wants to see the community working together to make this successful.

This program is targeted for children five and younger. Organizers say most brain development happens when kids are young.

“The school can’t do this alone, so it’s going to take the entire community. So, we’re going to spread the literature through billboards, through our health, occupation offices, anywhere we can spread the news, we’re going to get the information out there,” Bradshaw says.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.