Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Todd McCray, 60
Todd McCray, 60(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing person.

Todd McCray, 60, was last seen on July 8.

McCray is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

McCray is homeless and is usually walking in the downtown Augusta area.

If anyone has any information on McCray, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee (Source: North Augusta Parks and Recreation)
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances
Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets

Latest News

(Left to right) Carl Grady Rouse, Willie Warren Johnson, and Albert Killebrew III.
3 charged in shooting death of man found in Waynesboro
Bon Air Apartments
Bon Air Apartments fails latest inspection, letter to Rep. Rick Allen reveals
Morning Mix
Wealth Wednesday: How to manage spending on the grandkids!
Morning Mix
Check out the All American Girls and Women's Baseball exhibits at the Augusta library!