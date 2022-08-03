Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing person.

Todd McCray, 60, was last seen on July 8.

McCray is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

McCray is homeless and is usually walking in the downtown Augusta area.

If anyone has any information on McCray, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.