Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rent spikes hit Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system

“Prior to the impact of the current economy, we know 1 in 5 youth immediately upon aging out of foster care, will become homeless.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a critical need for foster parents in Georgia, the Governor now launching a statewide campaign to recruit and retain foster parents. The push comes at a time when high rent prices are creating more barriers for Georgia kids aging out of the foster care system.

People who spend time in foster care have higher rates of unemployment, poverty- there are low high school graduation rates.

”Prior to the impact of the current economy...we know 1 in 5 youth immediately upon aging out of foster care, will become homeless,” said Christie Simons, with Atlanta Angels.

A major barrier is housing and homelessness.

”The rising rent is just going to exacerbate all of that,” said Olivia Maley, Case Manager with Atlanta Angels.

The people at Atlanta Angels are trying to make sure Georgia kids who have spent time in foster care, don’t have to navigate the world alone. One of their programs is called Dare to Dream.

”I work with kids ages 11-22 who are currently in foster care or who have recently aged out,” said Maley.

One of Olivia’s jobs is to help guide kids through renting their first place. She says these kids, many times, have no support, no credit score, no working phone, no car, no idea how to find housing to begin with; now rising rent prices are in the mix as well.

”There is a shortage of housing in the city of Atlanta which is going to most impact the most vulnerable and that, a lot of times, is our kids,” said Maley.

Atlanta Angels provides support for foster kids and parents.

“Because of our programs I feel grateful that is going to change over time- as we wrap support around these kids at a young age, as we provide mentoring, structure and relational support we see quite different outcomes,” said Simons, “Despite what is happening economically.”

Mentor an Atlanta Angel Child in the Georgia Foster Care System

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

d
2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store
Bus drivers see drivers ignoring their stop signs every day.
Some Columbia Co. middle & high school students may have to walk to school
Gun
14-year-old student taken into custody after gun found at Greenbrier High School
Person ID’d after one-vehicle fatal collision on Old Tory Trial
Camille Seaton raises awareness about monkeypo
Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery

Latest News

Augusta Water tower
Have you seen these wanted persons in Richmond County?
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 5
FTC: Over $1 million consumer funds returned in debt collection scheme
Lady A
Lady A postpones tour as member Charles Kelly starts sobriety journey
Martinez Elementary
Columbia Co. schools introduce five-year plan to increase academic achievement