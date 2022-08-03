Piedmont Augusta longtime CEO announces retirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James R. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie announced his retirement Wednesday.

Under Davis’s direction, University Health Care System secured a $1 billion partnership with Piedmont Healthcare, Georgia’s largest healthcare system.

“In Augusta, I’ve had the pleasure to work with the absolute best healthcare team. Everything that has been accomplished while I was here, we accomplished together,” Davis said in the release. “They are highly skilled, experienced and dedicated, but most of all, committed to making a positive difference in every life they touch. Their CEO is a title I have worn with great pride.”

Prior to joining Piedmont Augusta, Davis worked for Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio; Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio; Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida; and Humility of Mary Health Partners in Youngstown, Ohio.

A committee including some local Piedmont Augusta Board members and Piedmont Healthcare CEO Kevin Brown, will conduct a national search for Davis’ replacement.

Davis’ retirement is effective at the end of December 2022.

Check out our One on One interview with Davis about the transition to Piedmont Augusta.

