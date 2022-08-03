Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Piedmont Augusta longtime CEO announces retirement

James R. Davis
James R. Davis(Source: Piedmont Augusta)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - James R. Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie announced his retirement Wednesday.

Under Davis’s direction, University Health Care System secured a $1 billion partnership with Piedmont Healthcare, Georgia’s largest healthcare system.

“In Augusta, I’ve had the pleasure to work with the absolute best healthcare team. Everything that has been accomplished while I was here, we accomplished together,” Davis said in the release. “They are highly skilled, experienced and dedicated, but most of all, committed to making a positive difference in every life they touch. Their CEO is a title I have worn with great pride.”

Prior to joining Piedmont Augusta, Davis worked for Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio; Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio; Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida; and Humility of Mary Health Partners in Youngstown, Ohio.

A committee including some local Piedmont Augusta Board members and Piedmont Healthcare CEO Kevin Brown, will conduct a national search for Davis’ replacement.

Davis’ retirement is effective at the end of December 2022.

Check out our One on One interview with Davis about the transition to Piedmont Augusta.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrell Crawford Jr., 23.
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
(Source: Prisma Health)
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee (Source: North Augusta Parks and Recreation)
Performers announced for 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances
Salley woman charged with intent to defraud counterfeit lottery tickets

Latest News

Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
This picture depicts the octanes of gasoline at a gas pump
Kemp keeping Ga. gas tax on hold, two-state reports lowest prices in nation
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 3
Parkview Elementary School, PTO President Jennifer Dougherty
Parents, students excited for first day back in Columbia Co.